After its big birthday, what comes next for America?

On the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, in a heat wave, delayed by storms, Donald Trump gave a very Donald Trump speech.

We expected that. But what can we expect next? On this episode of After America, Dr Emma Shortis and Angus Blackman discuss the November midterm elections and what they might bring. After Emma’s trip to Brussels and Berlin, they also reflect the contrasts between European and Australian views of the United States.

This episode was recorded live on Monday 6 July.

Guest: Emma Shortis, Director, International & Security Affairs, the Australia Institute // @emmashortis

Host: Angus Blackman, Executive Producer, the Australia Institute // @AngusRB

Show notes:

This World Cup shows who holds the cards in Trump’s economy, After America, the Australia Institute (June 2026)

From Europe’s strategic settings to China’s overcapacities – a view through an antipodean lens, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (June 2026)

The 2026 midterm elections, Brookings

‘God is non-binary’: Texas Dem nominee Talarico’s past remarks on abortion, race and gender draw scrutiny by Peter Pinedo & Paul Steinhauser, Fox News (March 2026)

STRICTLY BALLROOM! PEP with Chas & Dr Emma Shortis, PEP podcast (October 2025)

Photo: The White House/Flickr (U.S. Government work)

Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions

We’d love to hear your feedback on this series, so send in your questions, comments or suggestions for future episodes to podcasts@australiainstitute.org.au. Subscribe to After America on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or wherever you get your favourite podcasts.