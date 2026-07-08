Australian states aren’t going broke, but they are being ripped off

States and territories are missing out on tens of billions in revenue each year because the GST isn’t growing as promised.

On this episode of Follow the Money, Rod Campbell and Matt Grudnoff join Ebony Bennett to discuss the reasons why the GST hasn’t grown as promised, how exemptions for private schools and private insurance exacerbate inequality, and how governments can ensure they’re providing the high-quality services Australians deserve.

This episode was recorded on Tuesday 7 July.

Check out the new Australia Institute podcast series, What’s the Point? with Richard Denniss. It’s available now on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your favourite shows.

Guest: Rod Campbell, Research Director, the Australia Institute // @rodcampbell

Guest: Matt Grudnoff, Senior Economist, the Australia Institute // @mattgrudnoff

Host: Ebony Bennett, Deputy Director, the Australia Institute // @ebonybennett

Show notes:

The cost of slow growth in GST revenue. The growing problem of short-changing the states by Matt Grudnoff, the Australia Institute (September 2025)

GST Reform: How to stop the states being short-changed by Richard Denniss, Matt Grudnoff & Dave Richardson, the Australia Institute (July 2025)

Theme music: Pulse and Thrum; additional music by Blue Dot Sessions

We’d love to hear your feedback on this series, so send in your questions, comments or suggestions for future episodes to podcasts@australiainstitute.org.au. Subscribe to Follow the Money on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or wherever you get your favourite podcasts.