Time to give Pacific workers a fair go – new poll

A new poll conducted on behalf of The Australia Institute reveals overwhelming support to improve the living and working conditions of Pacific Islander workers in Australia.

Under the PALM (Pacific Australia Labour Mobility) Scheme, workers from nine Pacific Island nations and Timor Leste work in Australian agriculture (doing jobs like fruit picking), food processing (many in abattoirs) and the care sector (aged care).

However, the scheme has been identified as a modern slavery risk because PALM workers are tied to a single employer. Poor living and working conditions, under payment, access to superannuation and proper healthcare have all been identified as problems.

The scheme, which was originally lauded as a win-win for Australia and its Pacific neighbours, is now heavily lopsided in Australia’s favour, with workers forced to hand over a large portion of their earnings in tax and expenses, locked out of Medicare and blocked from changing jobs by their employers, even if things turn bad.

Now, a poll of 2,230 Australia voters, conducted by YouGov, reveals significant support for giving workers the right to change employers if they’re underpaid (68%), not given enough hours (78%) or housed in expensive, overcrowded or substandard accommodation (81%).

66% of respondents support PALM visa holders being given access to Medicare while they are working in Australia.

“Australia depends on the these people, who spend months away from their families working hard to put food on Australian tables. They help industries which would be lost without them. They deserve a fair go,” said Morgan Harrington, Research Manager at The Australia Institute. “Australians clearly want these vital workers to be treated fairly. Giving these workers the right to change employers if they’re treated badly, or giving them access to Medicare, is not too much to ask.”

“When a community embraces PALM workers and genuinely appreciates the important role they play in vital local industries, and treats them well, everybody wins … as has been the case in the Leeton Shire and across much of the Riverina,” said Cr George Weston, Mayor of Leeton Shire Council, NSW, which was a foundation member of the Mayoral Alliance for the Pacific.

“Central Coast in Tasmania is honoured to be the base for over 1000 workers on the PALM scheme each year, who literally bring home our harvest,” said Cr Cheryl Fuller, Mayor of Central Coast Council, TAS. “They are a crucial part of the workforce solution for the North West of Tasmania providing reliable labour for everything from the abattoirs in Smithton to aged care facilities in Port Sorrell.”

“My own local research concurs with the findings of this important polling by the Australia Institute. Australians believe in a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay and that housing should be safe. We are not asking employers to do any more than the law already requires. Many people would not appreciate that PALM scheme workers are making a tax contribution to Australia. It is fundamental that they should be able to access the benefits of Medicare to ensure their own health is taken care of.”

“A fair go doesn’t come with an asterisk”, said Ken Dachi, Welcoming Workplaces Coordinator at Welcoming Australia. “For two years, mayors and communities across regional Australia have been calling for the same basic rights to be extended to the Pacific workers who pick our fruit, staff our aged care homes and keep regional industries running: the ability to change employers, and access Medicare when they’re sick.”

“Pacific workers leave their families to help build Australia’s economy. They deserve fair treatment, safe living conditions, access to healthcare and the confidence that they won’t be trapped if they’re being treated unfairly. We owe them nothing less,” said Zeb Riddell, Managing Director of Adcorp Australia.