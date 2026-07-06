What’s the point of housing reform?

On the second episode of What’s the Point?, Richard Denniss discusses the government’s long-overdue changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax and the ongoing media hysteria around Australia’s housing market.

This episode was recorded on Friday 3 July.

Host: Richard Denniss, co-Chief Executive Officer, the Australia Institute // @richarddenniss

Host: Anna Chang, Managing Editor, The Point // @annachang

Show notes:

The Wrap: After a decades-long fight, housing tax reform becomes reality by Matt Grudnoff, The Point (July 2026)

Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions

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