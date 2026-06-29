What’s the Point of One Nation?

On the first episode of What’s the Point?, Richard Denniss discusses the reasons behind One Nation grabbing the headlines, why it is highly unlikely Pauline Hanson will be Prime Minister after the next election and what the current Prime Minister can do to turn things around for Labor.
Host: Dr Richard Denniss, Co-CEO, The Australia Institute
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