Australia’s gambling toll grows as government sidesteps total ad ban

An outright ban on gambling advertising would be extremely popular – so why isn’t the government doing it?

On this episode of Dollars & Sense, Matt Grudnoff joins Elinor to talk about the federal government’s “piss poor” online gambling reforms and the push to pay super to under 18s.

This discussion was recorded on Thursday 9 July 2026.

If this episode raised issues for you, you can call the National Gambling Helpline on 1800 858 858 for free, professional and confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Or visit Gambling Help Online at www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

If you or anyone you know needs help, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or online at www.lifeline.org.au.

Host: Matt Grudnoff, Senior Economist, the Australia Institute // @mattgrudnoff

Host: Elinor Johnston-Leek, Senior Content Producer, the Australia Institute // @elinorjohnstonleek

Check out the new Australia Institute podcast series, What’s the Point? with Richard Denniss. It’s available now on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your favourite shows.

Show notes:

National Gambling Toll, the Australia Institute

Online gambling “reshaping a whole generation” as government reforms fall well short, Follow the Money, the Australia Institute (May 2026)

Only thing standing in way of gambling reform is government’s cowardice by Morgan Harrington & Jack Thrower, The New Daily (November 2025)

Super for under-18s is a gendered issue, costing women up to $11,000 at retirement by Gemma Killen, The Point (July 2026)

Polling – banning gambling advertisements, the Australia Institute (May 2026)

Teenage gambling in Australia by Matt Saunders and Morgan Harrington, the Australia Institute (April 2025)

Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions

We’d love to hear your feedback on this series, so send in your questions, comments or suggestions for future episodes to podcasts@australiainstitute.org.au. Subscribe to Dollars & Sense on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or wherever you get your favourite podcasts.