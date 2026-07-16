Big Tech promises the world with AI. Australians shouldn’t believe them.

The tech industry talks about huge investment in Australia. That sounds great, but who’ll actually benefit?

On this episode of Dollars & Sense, Matt Grudnoff joins Elinor to discuss Anthony Albanese’s speech on artificial intelligence, lessons for data centre regulation from Australia’s experience with the gas industry, Barnaby Joyce’s vision for the Reserve Bank, and Matt’s guide to voodoo.

This discussion was recorded on Thursday 16 July 2026.

Pre-order More Fool Me: How the gas industry tricked Australia by Richard Denniss, the latest Vantage Point essay from Australia Institute Press. Use the code ‘FOOLME’ on a four-edition Vantage Point subscription to receive a free copy of Richard’s book, Econobabble.

Host: Matt Grudnoff, Senior Economist, the Australia Institute // @mattgrudnoff

Host: Elinor Johnston-Leek, Senior Content Producer, the Australia Institute // @elinorjohnstonleek

Show notes:

The PM has pledged to protect artists’ copyright. But without action on AI theft it is all hot air by Alice Grundy, The Conversation (July 2026)

The Wrap: No, a drop in house prices isn’t a calamity. It means housing is finally becoming more affordable by Matt Grudnoff, The Point (July 2026)

One Nation’s economic thought bubbles have little substance – except for one by Greg Jericho, Guardian Australia (July 2026)

Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions

We’d love to hear your feedback on this series, so send in your questions, comments or suggestions for future episodes to podcasts@australiainstitute.org.au. Subscribe to Dollars & Sense on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or wherever you get your favourite podcasts.