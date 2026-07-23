Labor contemplates a “fairer return” for Australia’s resources at national conference
Despite no action on a gas export tax in the government’s May budget, calls are growing louder for a fair return on Australia’s resources from within the Labor Party.
On this episode of Dollars & Sense, Greg returns! He and Elinor discuss the ALP National Conference in Adelaide, the economic impact of the ongoing American war on Iran, and the failures of Australia’s privatised employment services system.
This discussion was recorded on Wednesday 22 July 2026.
Pre-order More Fool Me: How the gas industry tricked Australia by Richard Denniss, the latest Vantage Point essay from Australia Institute Press. Use the code ‘FOOLME’ on a four-edition Vantage Point subscription to receive a free copy of Richard’s book, Econobabble.
Host: Greg Jericho, Chief Economist, the Australia Institute // @grogsgamut
Host: Elinor Johnston-Leek, Senior Content Producer, the Australia Institute // @elinorjohnstonleek
Show notes:
Pressure is growing inside Labor to properly tax gas exports. Here’s what a 25% tax could pay for by Greg Jericho, Guardian Australia (July 2026)
‘The time has arrived’ to review gas exports tax: Bill Shorten, The Point (July 2026)
Australia’s jobseeker system fails workers and enriches millionaires, report says by Gareth Hutchens, ABC News (July 2026)
Who’s rorting who? The failure of outsourced job services, Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research (July 2026)
Christopher Nolan finds the ‘complicated man’ at the heart of The Odyssey by Greg Jericho, The Point (July 2026)
Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions
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