Matt Bevan on the midterms and where Trump’s money comes from

Faced with an entirely new type of president, the Australian government insists on playing an old game by the old rules.

Dr Emma Shortis reflects on Trump’s “joke” about a third term in office at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, before If You’re Listening host Matt Bevan returns to the show to discuss the midterms and Trump’s finances.

This episode was recorded Friday 24 July.

Pre-order More Fool Me: How the gas industry tricked Australia by Richard Denniss, the latest Vantage Point essay from Australia Institute Press. Use the code ‘FOOLME’ on a four-edition Vantage Point subscription to receive a free copy of Richard’s book, Econobabble.

Guest: Matt Bevan, journalist and host of If You’re Listening, Australian Broadcasting Corporation // @mattbevan

Host: Emma Shortis, Director, International & Security Affairs, the Australia Institute // @emmashortis

Show notes:

Where EXACTLY is Trump’s money coming from?, If You’re Listening, ABC News (July 2026)

If You’re Listening: Declassified by Matt Bevan, HarperCollins (May 2026)

After America: Australia and the new world order by Emma Shortis, Australia Institute Press (May 2025)

Photo: The White House/Flickr (U.S. Government work)

Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions

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