My Iran deal is better than yours [citation needed]

Trump’s “peace” “deal” with Iran is already falling apart.

On this episode of After America, Allan Behm joins Angus Blackman to discuss the negotiations between the United States and Iran, where it all went wrong for British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and European views of Trump’s America.

This episode was recorded live on Friday 26 June.

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Guest: Allan Behm, Special Advisor, International & Security Affairs, the Australia Institute

Host: Angus Blackman, Executive Producer, the Australia Institute // @AngusRB

Show notes:

How will Australia pay for AUKUS? Submission to AUKUS Public Inquiry by Rod Campbell, Richard Denniss and Jack Thrower, the Australia Institute (June 2026)

The Iran Disaster Is an Opportunity to Turn Away From Hawkish Idiocy and Reset Our Relationship With the Region by Matt Duss, The Nation (June 2026)

Wong and Marles were left waiting in the wings in London – it’s further proof Aukus was never anything more than a political stunt by Allan Behm, Guardian Australia (June 2026)

Photo: The White House/Flickr (U.S. Government work)

Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions

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