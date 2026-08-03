“Quiet, piggy”: how the Trump administration projects misogyny abroad

Fragile men in government and tech are supercharging misogyny in the United States and beyond.

Linda Robinson, author of Women in Power: Fighting for Democracy in an Age of Authoritarianism, joins Dr Emma Shortis to discuss the misogyny of the Trump administration, how Big Tech enables its spread, and the stark realities facing women in politics.

This episode was recorded Friday 31 July.

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Guest: Linda Robinson, Senior Fellow for Women and Foreign Policy, Council on Foreign Relations // @lrobinson

Host: Emma Shortis, Director, International & Security Affairs, the Australia Institute // @emmashortis

Show notes:

Women in Power: Fighting for Democracy in an Age of Authoritarianism by Linda Robinson, Columbia University Press (June 2026)

Shorter America: Red Scare, but make it more embarrassing; Same but for white supremacy; Oh my god these men (cont.) by Emma Shortis, The Point (August 2026)

Photo: The White House/Flickr (U.S. Government work)

Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions

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