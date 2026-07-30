We’re quadrillionaires. Also, things seem terrible.

Wealth on Earth is up, apparently.

On this episode of Dollars & Sense, Greg and Elinor discuss the better-than-expected inflation figures, the global oversupply of once-in-a-lifetime crises, and what the ominous-sounding ‘global balance sheet’ tells us about wealth on Earth.

This discussion was recorded on Thursday 30 July 2026.

Pre-order More Fool Me: How the gas industry tricked Australia by Richard Denniss, the latest Vantage Point essay from Australia Institute Press. Use the code ‘FOOLME’ on a four-edition Vantage Point subscription to receive a free copy of Richard’s book, Econobabble.

Host: Greg Jericho, Chief Economist, the Australia Institute // @grogsgamut

Host: Elinor Johnston-Leek, Senior Content Producer, the Australia Institute // @elinorjohnstonleek

Show notes:

The likelihood of the RBA raising interest rates has fallen. Have we finally come to our senses? by Greg Jericho, Guardian Australia (July 2026)

Latest inflation figures strengthen case for RBA to hold rates by Matt Grudnoff, The Point (July 2026)

Workers have paid the price for inflation driven by corporate profits, OECD report confirms by Greg Jericho, The Point (July 2026)

Global balance sheet, McKinsey Institute (July 2026)

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions

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