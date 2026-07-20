What’s the point of offsets?

On this episode of What’s the Point?, Richard Denniss discusses how the Federal Government’s new carbon credits method for ‘protecting’ native forests will allow fossil fuel companies to greenwash their climate pollution and expand coal and gas production.

This episode was recorded on Friday 10 July.

Host: Richard Denniss, co-Chief Executive Officer, the Australia Institute // @richarddenniss

Host: Anna Chang, Managing Editor, The Point // @annachang

Show notes:

Climate Integrity Summit 2026 tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/sydney-climate-integrity-summit-2026?c=website

The Point: https://thepoint.com.au/

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