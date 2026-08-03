What’s the point of the Reserve Bank of Australia?

On this episode of What’s the Point?, Richard Denniss explains the purpose of the Reserve Bank of Australia and whether it’s fulfilling that role.
Host: Richard Denniss, co-Chief Executive Officer, the Australia Institute // @richarddenniss
Host: Anna Chang, Managing Editor, The Point // @annachang
Climate Integrity Summit 2026 tickets.
Pre-order More Fool Me: How the gas industry tricked Australia by Richard Denniss, the latest Vantage Point essay from Australia Institute Press. Use the code ‘FOOLME’ on a four-edition Vantage Point subscription to receive a free copy of Richard’s book, Econobabble.
Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions
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