After the landslide: Australian politics since the 2025 election

Richard Denniss and Amy Remeikis discuss the dramatic changes in Australia’s political landscape since Labor’s landslide election victory.

In May 2025, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led the Labor Party to a historic victory and the Liberal Party suffered its worst result since World War 2. But with the rise of One Nation at home and crises multiplying abroad, the world already looks very different to how it did at the election.

On this episode of Follow the Money, Australia Institute co-CEO Richard Denniss, Chief Political Analyst Amy Remeikis and Democracy & Accountability Director Bill Browne discuss what’s changed in Australian politics since the last election and where it might go from here.

This episode was recorded live on Thursday 9 July.

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Guest: Richard Denniss, co-Chief Executive Officer, the Australia Institute // @richarddenniss

Guest: Amy Remeikis, Chief Political Analyst, the Australia Institute // @amyremeikis

Host: Bill Browne, Director, Democracy & Accountability, the Australia Institute // @browne90

Host: Ebony Bennett, Deputy Director, the Australia Institute // @ebonybennett

Show notes:

Dead Centre: How political pragmatism is killing us by Richard Denniss, Australia Institute Press (August 2025)

There is no such thing as a safe seat | Fact sheet, the Australia Institute (October 2024)

Theme music: Pulse and Thrum; additional music by Blue Dot Sessions

We’d love to hear your feedback on this series, so send in your questions, comments or suggestions for future episodes to podcasts@australiainstitute.org.au. Subscribe to Follow the Money on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or wherever you get your favourite podcasts.