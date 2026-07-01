The Safeguard Mechanism is failing miserably

Australia’s flagship climate policy, the Safeguard Mechanism, is failing to drive actual emission reductions.
On this episode of Follow the Money, the authors of new Australia Institute research, Dr Fergus Green and Frances Medlock, join Glenn Connley to discuss the major failures of the Safeguard Mechanism, the dodgy “carbon offsets” at the heart the scheme, and what can be done to drive down emissions.
This episode was recorded on Tuesday 23 June.
Guest: Fergus Green, co-author of ‘Safeguarding the fossil fuel industry?’ and Associate Professor, University College London // @fergusgreen
Guest: Frances Medlock, co-author of ‘Safeguarding the fossil fuel industry?’ and policy and law reform lawyer
Host: Glenn Connley, Senior Media Advisor, the Australia Institute // @glennconnley
Show notes:
Safeguarding the Fossil Fuel Industry? How Carbon Offsetting Undermines the Safeguard Mechanism by Fergus Green and Frances Medlock, the Australia Institute (June 2026)
The dodgy, so-called “offsets” that undermine Australia’s central climate policy by Fergus Green and Frances Medlock, The Point (June 2026)
Koalas Covering for Coal? Dirty Forest Offset Plan Would Mean More Fossil Fuels, the Australia Institute (June 2026)
Giant gas project earns $90m in ‘free’ carbon offsets by Ryan Cropp, Australian Financial Review (June 2026)
Here are 23 Times Carbon Offsets Were Found to be Dodgy, the Australia Institute (January 2024)
World’s biggest miner BHP backtracks on climate action with key projects put on ice, leaked documents reveal by Christopher Knaus and Adam Morton, Guardian Australia (May 2026)
Theme music: Pulse and Thrum; additional music by Blue Dot Sessions
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