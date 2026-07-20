Trump administration chips away at independent media, faith in democracy

Former Washington Post journalist Anna Fifield reflects on her time at the paper, the state of American media, and New Zealand’s role in the world.
On this episode of After America, New Zealand-based journalist Anna Fifield joins Dr Emma Shortis to discuss the American media during Trump’s second term, views of the United States and China in New Zealand, and what the Australian government can learn from Kiwi diplomacy.
This episode was recorded on Friday 17 July.
Pre-order More Fool Me: How the gas industry tricked Australia by Richard Denniss, the latest Vantage Point essay from Australia Institute Press. Use the code ‘FOOLME’ on a four-edition Vantage Point subscription to receive a free copy of Richard’s book, Econobabble.
Guest: Anna Fifield, New Zealand-based independent journalist and foreign affairs analyst // @annafifield
Host: Emma Shortis, Director, International & Security Affairs, the Australia Institute // @emmashortis
Show notes:
Shorter America: How to steal an election; the US in the World; New and old friends by Emma Shortis, The Point (July 2026)
How do Australians and New Zealanders view Asia and the world in 2026?, the Asia New Zealand Foundation (July 2026)
Mr Albanese goes to the Pacific (again) by Allan Behm, The Point (July 2026)
Photo: The White House/Flickr (U.S. Government work)
Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions
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