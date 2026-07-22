As American democracy faces huge tests, is Australia prepared for the worst?

No one knows what’ll happen at the November midterms or the next presidential election. Is the Australian government prepared for the worst-case scenario?

On this episode of Follow the Money, Dr Emma Shortis joins Glenn Connley to discuss the upcoming midterm elections in the United States, how the Trump administration has been chipping away at the guardrails of American democracy, and whether the Australian government is prepared for the possibility of disputed elections in its major alliance partner.

This episode was recorded Tuesday 21 July.

Guest: Emma Shortis, Director, International & Security Affairs, the Australia Institute // @emmashortis

Host: Glenn Connley, Senior Media Advisor, the Australia Institute // @glennconnley

Show notes:

After America: Australia and the new world order by Emma Shortis, Australia Institute Press (May 2025)

Trump administration chips away at independent media, faith in democracy, After America, the Australia Institute (July 2026)

Christopher Pyne declares AUKUS ‘unstoppable’, and says Parliament shouldn’t vote on it, The Point (July 2026)

Trump’s tragedy: the US becomes an autocracy and the presidency, a dictatorship by Emma Shortis, The Conversation (October 2025)

Photo: The White House/Flickr (U.S. Government work)

Theme music: Pulse and Thrum; additional music by Blue Dot Sessions

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