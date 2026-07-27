What’s the point of talking about nuclear energy?

On this episode of What’s the Point?, Richard Denniss explains the “fake fight” over nuclear power in Australia and how the gas industry benefits from the nuclear distraction.
This episode was recorded on Friday 17 July.
Pre-order More Fool Me: How the gas industry tricked Australia by Richard Denniss, the latest Vantage Point essay from Australia Institute Press. Use the code ‘FOOLME’ on a four-edition Vantage Point subscription to receive a free copy of Richard’s book, Econobabble.
Read more on The Point.
Host: Richard Denniss, co-Chief Executive Officer, the Australia Institute // @richarddenniss
Host: Anna Chang, Managing Editor, The Point // @annachang
Show notes:
Climate Integrity Summit 2026, the Australia Institute
Fake fight over nuclear a distraction from real climate issues, the Australia Institute (February 2025)
Theme music: Blue Dot Sessions
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