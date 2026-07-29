Is the fossil fuel industry facing an “imminent extinction event”?

Much of the world is moving away from fossil fuels, so why is Australia’s gas industry still expanding?

On this episode of Follow the Money, renewable energy entrepreneur Assaad Razzouk joins Australia Institute co-CEO Leanne Minshull to discuss how the war on Iran is accelerating the global shift away from fossil fuels and why Australia risks being left behind.

This episode was recorded Wednesday 8 July.

Pre-order More Fool Me: How the gas industry tricked Australia by Richard Denniss, the latest Vantage Point essay from Australia Institute Press. Use the code ‘FOOLME’ on a four-edition Vantage Point subscription to receive a free copy of Richard’s book, Econobabble.

Guest: Assaad Razzouk, renewable energy entrepreneur and host of The Angry Clean Energy Guy podcast // @assaadrazzouk

Host: Leanne Minshull, co-Chief Executive Officer, the Australia Institute // @leanneminshull

Show notes:

The Angry Clean Energy Guy with Assaad Razzouk

Australia’s Gas Giveaway, the Australia Institute

Theme music: Pulse and Thrum; additional music by Blue Dot Sessions

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